BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota woman accused of allowing an infant in her care to starve to death two years ago has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Twenty-seven-year-old Paige Howling Wolf, of Parshall, pleaded guilty in December to charges of involuntary manslaughter and three counts of child neglect in an agreement with prosecutors.

Law enforcement and medical personnel in June 2020 responded to a call of an unresponsive infant at a Parshall residence. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office an autopsy showed the child died from chronic starvation. Officials say four other children were taken from Howling Wolf and three had methamphetamine in their systems.