Part-owner planning to sell its share of Coyote Station in Beulah

Another energy company says they’re moving toward clean energy, and it could mean a shake-up of North Dakota’s coal energy sector.

Otter Tail Power Company out of Minnesota says they plan to sell their 35 percent share of Coyote Station in Beulah.

The company said in a press release that the power station is no longer economical for their customers, so they are seeking authorization to withdraw ownership in 2028.

President Tim Rogelstad says it’s not their decision to retire Coyote Station as they are only part-owners, however, Otter Tail is the plant’s operator.

Rogelstad said it will be a couple years to determine Otter Tail’s ownership withdrawal.

Coyote Station has been producing electricity since 1981.

MDU-Northwestern Power and Northern Municipal Power Agency are the other part-owners in the Coyote Station.