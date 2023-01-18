Pat Beckman

MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — Pat Beckman has been named principal at Mandan’s newest elementary school, Lakewood Elementary, scheduled to open August 2023.

Beckman has been principal at Fort Lincoln Elementary since 2017. He has been a member of the Mandan Public School District for eight years, having spent two of those years working at Custer Elementary.

Lakewood Elementary, located at 2601 38th Avenue Southeast, will be the Mandan Public School District’s seventh elementary school. Construction continues on the new building that is expected to accommodate around 300 students once it opens later this year.

A replacement for Beckman at Fort Lincoln Elementary will be determined in the next few months.