UPDATE 8:56 a.m.: Mandan Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the vehicle involved in the fatal hit and run of a pedestrian Monday.

The incident took place in parking lot of the All Seasons Arena on Ninth Street Northwest around 7:25 a.m.

The suspect vehicle is described as a Ford F250 pickup. It is probably a 2015 or newer. The pickup is white in color. It has a black front grill guard and a large black toolbox in the box. The vehicle has what is commonly called a “headache rack.” The pickup has Montana license plates.

If you see this vehicle, do not approach it. Call local law enforcement or the Mandan Police Department at 701-667-3250.

Original story:

Mandan police Monday morning responded to a call of a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of the All Seasons Arena on Ninth Street Northwest around 7:25 a.m.

The victim, a 77-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are currently at the scene conducting their investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.