BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Pembina Gorge State Recreation Area (PGSRA) will be developed into North Dakota’s 14th state park, with funding secured by the North Dakota Parks & Recreation Department during the 2023 legislative session, Gov. Doug Burgum announced today.

Off-road vehicles traveling in the Pembina Gorge area (Image: North Dakota)

Development of the park will include underground utilities, roads, a roughly 35-site campground, six all-season, full-service cabins, a comfort station, shop and seasonal staff accommodations at a cost of approximately $8 million.

Future development of the park may include a visitor center with indoor and outdoor learning areas and retail and office space.

The 2023 Legislature approved $6 million dollars for the new park facilities. The additional $2 million for the initial development will come from a matching federal Land and Water Conservation Fund grant. Burgum recommended funding for the Pembina Gorge campground project in his executive budget proposal in December.

“The Pembina Gorge is one of North Dakota’s most beautiful areas, offering an incredible array of recreational activities including canoeing, hiking, biking, horseback riding, skiing, snowmobiling, hunting and birdwatching,” Burgum said in a statement. “Establishing our 14th state park in the Pembina Gorge will elevate its status as a must-see destination and provide additional opportunities for visitors from North Dakota and beyond to experience all that this special area has to offer.”

The current Pembina Gorge State Recreation Area opened to the public in 2012. Since opening, the area has expanded its trail system to include 30 miles of trails open to hiking, equestrian and OHV use as well as a parking area and vault facilities at the trail head.

In 2017, the North Dakota Parks & Recreation Department secured an additional 165 acres near the recreation area for future development of a campground. Throughout 2022 and 2023 the department has been working with an engineering firm to develop preliminary plans and drawings for the new state park.

Prior to Pembina Gorge, the last development of a North Dakota state park took place in 1989 when Cross Ranch State Park opened near Center.