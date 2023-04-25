BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Proposed changes to the state’s pension plan are not sitting well with some workers– even after the North Dakota House of Representatives passed a bill relating to the reform by a 76-17 vote.

House Bill 1040, which originated in the interim Retirement Committee, aims to address the state’s current method of funding the ND Public Employee’s Retirement System (NDPERS), infuse over $219 million dollars into the program to pay off its debt, and move all new employees into a defined contribution payment plan. The primary way that HB 1040 solves this problem is by restructuring the finances of the pension system. New rates will allow the costs of paying for both ongoing benefits and existing debt to be covered, according to the bill’s supporters in the House Majorities.

“HB 1040 will ensure that every dollar promised to current workers and retirees will be met,” explains House Majority Leader Representative Mike Lefor, “while taking the growing cost burden off the current and future taxpayers of North Dakota. At the same time, we will be offering new employees a more generous and portable benefit, which the current NDPERS DB plan doesn’t offer.”

But not everyone agrees with this new plan. Members of North Dakota United stand in stark opposition to the idea, saying that it could have devastating effects on the state’s ability to recruit and retain dedicated workers.

“North Dakota’s public employees provide the essential services we all have come to depend

upon and rightfully deserve,” states the organization in a press release. “They do this important work both out of loyalty and a call to duty for the state, counties, and local communities that they call home. To help retain this world-class workforce, the State of North Dakota has offered a secure, modest but dependable retirement plan. This arrangement has worked exactly as intended for more than a generation. We are disappointed to see this important tool for recruitment and retention come to an end.”

The Bill will soon be headed to the Senate for further consideration.