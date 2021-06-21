People are rolling up their sleeves to donate blood amid ‘critical’ shortage

In Bismarck, people are rolling up their sleeves to donate at Vitalant, a blood donation center.



The American Red Cross announced a nationwide blood shortage that is making it complicated to have elective surgeries and transfusions.

Vitalant officials tell us 5,300 donations of blood are needed each day nationwide.

We spoke to Vicki Kunz who says she and her husband often donate blood because there’s nothing more rewarding than the feeling of giving back.

“We haven’t been doing it since COVID, so we’re just getting back started. We try to come down every two to four weeks,“ said Kunz.



Click here to learn how to donate.