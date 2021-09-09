Permit transfer for Coal Creek Station sale deferred

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Regulators told a Minnesota-based utility company that they need more information before signing off on a permit transfer necessary for the sale of a financially troubled coal-fired power plant in North Dakota.

Minnesota’s Public Utilities Commission voted 4-1 on Thursday to defer the sale of the Coal Creek Station.

John Tuma, the commissioner who asked for the delay, said he expects the approval process could be held up a couple more months.

Environmental groups that would rather see the plant shut down argued against the permit transfer, which was sought by Maple Grove, Minnesota-based Great River Energy.

North Dakota officials have hailed the sale as a savior for hundreds of jobs in the state.