Permit transfer for Coal Creek Station sale deferred

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Regulators told a Minnesota-based utility company that they need more information before signing off on a permit transfer necessary for the sale of a financially troubled coal-fired power plant in North Dakota.

Minnesota’s Public Utilities Commission voted 4-1 on Thursday to defer the sale of the Coal Creek Station.

John Tuma, the commissioner who asked for the delay, said he expects the approval process could be held up a couple more months.

Environmental groups that would rather see the plant shut down argued against the permit transfer, which was sought by Maple Grove, Minnesota-based Great River Energy.

North Dakota officials have hailed the sale as a savior for hundreds of jobs in the state.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Sports News

More Local Sports

Latest State News

See More State News

Latest National News

More National News

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories