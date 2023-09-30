BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This year’s summer season was particularly sizzling, even by North Dakota standards. Unfortunately, now that the heat is passing, it’s the perfect time for insects and creatures to venture out of their hiding places — and as Smith’s Pest Management warns, there are plenty of factors that will make this season a problematic one as pests come out of the woodwork during the transition between seasons.

According to a press release from Smith’s Pest Management, there are many factors that could contribute to a huge resurgence in pests throughout North Dakota in the space between the end of summer and the midst of fall. To this end, the company notes, it’s important to learn about the factors that influence seasonal swarming. Below is a list of different aspects that can lead to an unexpected rise in creepy creatures during the space between seasons.

Accelerated Growth and Reproduction: Heat can serve to quicken the breeding process and growth rates of some pests — which can often result in increased pest numbers who will eventually attempt to find their way indoors during colder times.

Prolonged Pest Activity: As a general rule, pests are more active during the summer due to the warm temperatures. When these weather conditions continue, so too does their active period, giving them more time to multiply and spread.

Migration Patterns: During the warmer season, certain pests like spiders and insects spend more time outside, and reproduce in greater numbers. As the temperature lowers near fall, however, these creatures will begin to make their way indoors, spelling trouble for homeowners.

Stress on National Predators: Heated temperatures aren’t particularly hard on some pests, but they can be to their natural predators (most notably birds and spiders). As a result, while prey activity may increase or stay the same, the predatory response is far lower than usual, resulting in pests growing more and spreading further.

Enhanced Food Sources: The summer heat can cause plants to overgrow, and thus become bountiful harvests for insects and rodents — thus allowing them to grow their populations and reproduce faster than normal.

Increased Resistance: As more generations of pests arrive in a single year, they can begin to develop resistance to our most common methods of pest removal or control. This, in turn, makes future generations harder to keep down as their population increases.

Changes in Plant Growth: A good summer can also mean great growth for plants. Unfortunately, many of these floral figures will end up providing food and shelter to pests as a result of this growth, allowing the bugs to grow. In some cases, the death of plants will send herbivore pests migrating towards human populations to find new sources of food.

Expansion of Habitate Range: Pests that are generally found in warm areas can take advantage of the increased temperatures in otherwise unreachable states to expand their habitat, if at least temporarily.

“Transitioning from summer to fall, we’re anticipating a significant rise in pest occurrences,” states Zachary Smith of Smith’s Pest Management in the release. “Nature has its ways of adapting to changing climates, and pests are no exception. It’s not just about the inconvenience they cause; it’s about being proactive for the safety and well-being of our homes and loved ones.”

In order to find more information about preventing pests from ruining your outdoor and indoor adventures — as well as a detailed infographic — visit this page on Smith’s Pest Management’s website.