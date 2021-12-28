Pet safety as frigid temps roll in

BOSTON, MA – MARCH 14: Dogs play in the snow on the Boston Common as Winter Storm Stella bears down on March 14, 2017 in Boston, Massachussets. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

With the frigid temperatures rolling in, veterinarians are offering advice on how to keep your pets safe.

As you take your pets outside for a walk or to use the bathroom, be mindful of the snow outside.

An Animal Health Clinic veterinarian says to be careful not to let your pet walk in the snow or in the street if there’s salt.

If your pet does, however, there are things you should watch out for.

“We gotta keep a close tab on their paws, especially for dogs. Make sure they don’t get frostbite or even exposure to some of the salts on the roads or on the sidewalks,” said Dr. Heather Mitchell.

Mitchell says if your pet does get salt on its paws, immediately wash them once you get back inside.