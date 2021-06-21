The Fourth of July holiday is coming up, and PETA is asking pet owners to be extra cautious.

The organization recommends keeping your pets secure and inside.

Lewis Crary tells us many animals get loose and end up in shelters, or worse, hit by cars because of improper handling of the animals.

He says this is a very traumatic event for animals that should be taken seriously.

“Eight percent of the U.S. population experiences PTSD — and that’s among humans. Imagine what it’s doing for companion animals who have no sense of context or what’s going on. This is an event that’s happening. It’s unexpected for them. All they know is there’s terrifying seismic blasts going off around them,” said Crary, the assistant communications manager for PETA.

Crary says you should never take your dogs to firework displays and to help calm them, you should try to distract them with treats and games.