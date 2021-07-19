Petition approved for circulation to recall North Dakota Rep. Dwight Kiefert

Rep. Dwight Kiefert has been a North Dakota representative since 2013, and now there’s a petition to recall him.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger approved a petition to try to recall District 24 Rep. Kiefert.

The petition states he failed to “meet the standards of a Republican representing District 24.”

We spoke to Kiefert by phone on Monday, and he told us he believes this petition is a result of his vote to expel former District 36 Rep. Luke Simons.

He says he wonders if all those who voted to expel former Rep. Simons would be petitioned to be recalled as well.

He’s also one of several representatives that have been censured for their vote to expel Simons.

The petition requires 1,764 signatures by July 19, 2022.