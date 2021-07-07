Petition led by Ward County woman backs ban on ‘illegal immigrants, aliens, refugees’

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A petition in a northwestern North Dakota county backs the idea of a ban on illegal immigrants and the notion of declaring the county a Second Amendment “gun sanctuary.”

Language on the resolution led by county resident Nicole Engberg offers support “to ban sanctuary cities, illegal immigrants, aliens, refugees in Ward County, North Dakota, and add Ward County, North Dakota, as a Second Amendment gun sanctuary county.”

Egeberg says undocumented immigrants stress the local law enforcement system, schools and tax dollars.

The commission did not object to banning illegal immigration and supporting gun rights, which they pointed out are current law. However, commissioners sought more specific resolution language than was included in petitions.