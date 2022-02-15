Petitions said to contain the signatures of 46,000 North Dakotans were submitted Tuesday to the North Dakota Secretary of State’s office for validation.

The petitions are for an initiated ballot measure that would set term limits on the governor and state lawmakers, as well as prohibit the North Dakota Legislature from making any amendments to the term limit provisions.

The proposal needs at least 31,164 valid signatures to appear on the November general election statewide ballot.

The Secretary of State’s office is tasked with validating the signatures and determining if there are enough valid ones to place the initiated measure on the ballot.

The Secretary of State has 35 days, or until March 22, to complete the validation process.

The sponsoring committee for the initiated measure is made up of 42 people from across North Dakota.

Meanwhile, another proposed initiated measure has an April 22 deadline to collect the required 31,164 valid signatures to appear on the November ballot.

Under this measure, a constitutional amendment by initiative petition or legislative action could not contain more than one subject and would require at least 60 percent of the vote to be adopted. Currently, constitutional amendments on the ballot require a simple majority of the vote to pass.