BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Supporters of an initiated measure to legalize cannabis for adults 21 and older in North Dakota have turned in their signed petitions to the Secretary of State’s office for validation.

New Approach North Dakota, the campaign spearheading the effort, says it collected 25,762 signatures, close to 10,000 more than the 15,582 needed to qualify for the November general election ballot.

The group began collecting signatures in late April after the committee’s petition was approved for circulation.

If enough signatures are verified, the measure would go on the November ballot.

The proposed measure would allow adults 21 and older to possess limited amounts of cannabis and purchase products from registered cannabis establishments in North Dakota. The measure would put policies in place to regulate retail stores, cultivators, and other types of cannabis businesses.

Prior to being sold to consumers, the measure requires that cannabis products be tested for contaminants, labeled, and tracked through a seed-to-sale inventory system. A summary and full text of the measure is available at: www.newapproachnd.org/measure.