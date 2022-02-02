Wayne Stenehjem, North Dakota’s longest-serving attorney general, died Friday, Jan. 28 in Bismarck. He was 68.

KX News wanted to take a look back at his time as attorney general through photos.

Stenehjem announcing his retirement after 21 years as attorney general. He was North Dakota’s longest-serving attorney general.

(Dec. 17, 2021)

Stenehjem discussing the state getting funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act for a missing persons database. He said the database will “greatly enhance” the chances of finding people who may be missing or have been murdered.

(Nov. 17, 2021)

Stenehjem speaking at a stakeholder listening session with new Biden EPA Administrator Michael Regan. He said North Dakota is looking forward to “constructively engaging” with the EPA to develop a WOTUS rule that is “practical and that recognizes the importance and value of state jurisdiction over state waters.”

(June 7, 2021)

Stenehjem discussing North Dakota’s 2020 crime report, which showed a record of 32 homicides and an increase in aggravated assaults. He said it was the highest it’s been since the data was first collected in 1978. (June 9, 2021)

Stenehjem joined KX News for our KX Conversation segment to discuss a lawsuit against the federal government for the suspension of new oil and gas leases. He said for North Dakota, the “consequences are so enormous.”

(July 8, 2021)

Stenehjem presenting Tammy Edland with a check for $1 million. He said it was a historic day for North Dakota.

(Jan. 16, 2019)

Stenehjem joining the North Dakota State University Bison football team at the White House to meet former President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

(March 4, 2019)

Stenehjem introducing the newest Bureau of Criminal Investigation officer to North Dakota, Hex, and giving him his badge.

(Dec. 2, 2019)

Stenehjem speaking at a memorial to honor the 64 fallen North Dakotan police officers.

(May 16, 2018)

Stenehjem attending Gov. Doug Burgum signing the Criminal Justice Reinvestment Bill into law.

(April 21, 2017)

Stenehjem and his wife, Beth, cast their ballots.

(June 14, 2016)

Stenehjem touring the new Sanford hospital while in Fargo.

(June 2, 2016)