PHOTOS: Severe weather across the KX coverage area

Chief Meteorologist Tom Schrader says the “moderate risk” storm category assigned early Thursday to a portion of the state is “very rare,” and that most of the rest of the state is at an “enhanced risk,” which rarely happens as well.

He also said these storms could produce hail, hurricane-force winds and tornadoes — and that they did.

Viewers across our coverage area saw an array of weather.

Check out some of the sights below:





Tornado in southwest McKenzie County | Courtesy: Katy Stevenson

Clouds rolling in to Watford City and Williston from Montana | Courtesy: Hailee Lensegrav (left), DJ Buck (right)

Hail gaining size in Wildrose | Courtesy: Fredrick Baldwin

Hail in Ray | Courtesy: Amanda Mickelsen

Amanda Carnes, Williston

Sara Green

Jessie Novak