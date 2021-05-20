PHOTOS: Up close with a landspout — Tappen resident gets within 50 yards of the tornado

Tappen area resident Tom Miller got about as close as anyone would want to get to a tornado Wednesday night.

In the early evening., a landspout came within 50 yards of his house two miles south of Tappen.

  • Photos: Tom Miller
  • Photos: Tom Miller
  • Photos: Tom Miller
  • Photos: Tom Miller
  • Photos: Tom Miller
  • Photos: Tom Miller

In a series of photos Tom took, the tornado seems to cut across some land and trees and then appears to find and roughly follow the side of a narrow gravel road by his house.

In a short period of time, the landspout moves on.

A number of other people around the Tappen area also captured images of landspouts — you can view those photos here.

