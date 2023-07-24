a close-up view of a police vehicle with blue lights patrolling near a public park with the windows and doors closed

FARGO, ND (KXNET) — A pick-up truck crashed through three apartment complex garages Sunday in Fargo after the driver apparently suffered a medical issue.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver of the truck was apparently parking in his garage at 4760 Timberline Drive when he suffered what investigators said was a medical issue.

During this incident, the truck remained in gear and the accelerator was pushed.

The truck drove through the driver’s garage back wall and into a second garage, sideswiping a parked vehicle in the second garage.

The truck then exited the second garage crashing through the door, crossed the parking lot and crashed through the door of a third garage. The truck hit another car in that garage before becoming disabled.

The driver of the truck, a 42-year-old Fargo man, was uninjured, but there was significant damage to all three garage units at the apartment complex.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Officials said no charges are expected to be filed in the incident.