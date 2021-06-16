Pickleball popularity calls for new courts in Minot park

The popularity of the game of pickleball is on the rise locally, which calls for one of the local parks to add some courts.

If you live near Riverside Park in Minot you are seeing crews working on the area where three new pickleball courts will go in. Pickleball is a combination of badminton, table tennis and tennis.

Executive Director of Minot Park District Ron Merritt said after the increase in popularity of the sport the city thought it was necessary to have permanent official courts at the park.

“We’re excited about it but the people that play pickleball are really excited,” Merritt said. “We have other places where we use tennis courts and we put stripes down, special stripes for pickleball, but these will be official pickleball courts with the right nets and the right dimensions and everything else.”

If everything stays on schedule the new courts should be completed by the end of July.