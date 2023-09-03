BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Labor Day is the last holiday of the summer and to commemorate the season’s end, many will travel this weekend and spend time with family or friends. However, some members of the community decided instead to use the weekend for a trip back in time.

As opposed to the vacations many of us take during this time, a ‘staycation’ is when a family instead spends the time relaxing at home and taking in attractions within day-trip distance. One of the most popular destinations for this here in Bismarck is the North Dakota Heritage Center and Museum, which is located on the state capitol grounds.

“We’re busy with families and bigger groups coming in from all over,” explains Heritage Center Visitor Relations specialist Jenne Brown. “Sometimes we see that there are certain states that stick out every weekend. We had a good mix of states yesterday. We had people from England come through, too, so that was pretty cool.”

From a life-size T. Rex skeleton cast to a Mars spacesuit to exhibits of rare pottery and beadwork, there’s plenty of history available for everyone to enjoy at the North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum. The museum brings all ages from the young to the young at heart — including frequent Bismarck visitors Thomas Walsh and his granddaughter Ivy Keeley.

“This is our 5th annual trip to Bismarck,” Walsh explains. “Today was our time for the museum here, and we are really loving it. We will have to come back because you can’t see it all.”

In addition to the exhibits many know and love, the museum is always adding new features. Two of the most recent additions focus on the history of North Dakota and its’ early inhabitants.

“We have two new exhibits,” states Brown. “One started and April, and the other is a little more recent. The Native American storytelling ‘On the Edge of the Wind’ focuses on stories and landscapes.”

“The newest exhibit we have is called ‘There’s a Story There'”, states fellow visitor relations worker Imabelle Kraft. “It features 19 artworks spanning from the 1830s until 2011.”

Aside from its main features, there are plenty of other things to see and do in the museum. guests can also check out the Treehouse play area for children, the gift shop, and El Coqui cafe, which serves coffee and snacks as well as breakfast and lunch items.

The museum is open seven days a week, excluding some major holidays. Hours of operation and other information can be found on the Heritage Center’s website here. If you’re interested in a staycation at the museum, you can learn more about the establishment in KX’s One-Day ND Destinations column on this page.