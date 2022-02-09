With Valentine’s Day coming up, you may be seeing higher prices.

At the Flower Box flower shop, prices are up slightly due to supply and demand issues during the pandemic.

The price of your order depends on the type of flower, the number of flowers and the size of the arrangement.

Owner Tammy Holen says Valentine’s Day preparation starts right after Christmas and some items took a while to come in.

“Vases were the worst,” said Holen. “We couldn’t get a lot of our vases, We couldn’t get a lot of our forms that we use for flowers, things like that. But now everything is kinda back to normal again.”

Holen says people should place their orders for their valentine before the Big Game this weekend.