Plays of the Week – August 1

The Bismarck 15's won the biggest game in the team's history today punching a ticket to represent North Dakota in a national tournament, and they did it in historic fashion.

"All I really said to him was -- he came out for the 7th, he was on the mound and I said, 'Hey, it's your game man. It's all you,'" Bismarck 15's head coach Skyler Strand said. "He took a look up there and just kind of smiled, and came out and got it done."