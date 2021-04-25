Polar plunge expands throughout North Dakota, raising more funds for the Special Olympics

Last year the pandemic prevented people from taking a dive into North Dakota waters to support the Special Olympics.

But this year, 278 people took the jump to support the organization.

The polar plunge is a nationwide event put on by local law enforcement, community members and volunteers to raise money in support of athletes with disabilities.

Six cities throughout the state including Bismarck, Minot and Williston, participated in this year’s plunge.

The President of the North Dakota Special Olympics chapter says that of their many volunteers, law enforcement is one of the biggest supporters.

She says about 25 percent of the funds raised throughout the year come from those in uniform.

“And keep in mind while they are law enforcement professionals they do volunteer. And they recognize the importance not only of community service but lending their leadership as well too,” explained Kathy Meagher, the President of the Special Olympics North Dakota.

The organization is expecting to have raised about $85,000 thanks to the divers.