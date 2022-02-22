Twenty-six-year-old Cassandra Black Elk appeared in a virtual court hearing Tuesday after police say a 3-week-old was found dead while in her care.

Black Elk was too intoxicated to care for her child, which resulted in the infant’s death, court documents say.

Her bond was set at $25,000.

If she makes bond, the court set a number of rules to follow, including a 24/7 sobriety program.

Authorities say Black Elk will also need permission from Burleigh County Human Services to have contact with her other minor children.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Black Elk on April 4.