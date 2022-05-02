NEW TOWN, N.D. (KXNET) — Three Affiliated Tribes Law Enforcement is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 64-year-old New Town man who hasn’t been seen since last week.

Charles Hines Bearstail was reported missing by his family on April 27 around 10:30 a.m. He hasn’t contacted his family since April 24, when his phone was last in use at about 11:15 a.m. that day. His vehicle, a silver 2007 Chevy Silverado, was found at the Four Bears Park Point.

Law enforcement says Bearstail is described as physically fit and that he regularly engaged in outdoor activities like hiking, camping and kayaking. They believe it’s possible that Bearstail went out onto

Lake Sakakawea with his green kayak on or around April 24 during the afternoon or early evening

hours.

He’s described as Native American, 5’10” and 190 pounds with brown eyes, short, silver hair and often wears sunglasses.

He may be wearing a forest green collar sweater and white or light grey colored pants. It’s not known if he had any other items with him or if he was with anyone else. It’s also not known if he was dressed for weather conditions at the time of his last contact.

Search efforts so far

A Search and Rescue Incident Response was coordinated by the MHA Emergency Operations Center and an Incident Command Post on April 27. Around 1:45 p.m., search operations began.

An area of focused search was designated around the Four Bears Park peninsula, Lake Sakakawea

west of New Town (east and west shorelines), south of New Town and areas north of Bear Den Bay.

A Missing Person’s Advisory was issued at the request of law enforcement, with a missing person’s flyer and Wireless Emergency Alert being sent out on April 27.

On April 26, a green kayak matching the general description of the kayak Bearstail is known to have was found on the east lakeshore of Lake Sakakawea, about a mile south of the Four Bears Bridge.

The next day, an aluminum, double paddle oar matching the general description of the kayak oar Bearstail is known to have was found on the west lakeshore of Four Bears Point.

What’s next?

Search and Rescue operations continue Monday, with a total of 165 square miles searched by land,

air and water, law enforcement says.

Due to incoming weather that will cause safety concerns for field teams, search operations will be scaled back this weekend. Water operations will continue through the weekend if weather conditions permit safe water travel, they added.