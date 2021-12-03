Police ask for help locating missing Bismarck man

Bismarck police are asking for the public’s assistance in searching for a missing man who suffers from mental health problems and is considered in danger.

On Dec. 2, police say 19-year-old Oroc Ironeyes left the Basin Drop in Center in south Bismarck. A missing person report was filed the next day by a family member.

He’s described as Native American, 5’9″ and about 190 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a red shirt, black hooded sweatshirt with a design on the left side, grey pants and black shoes.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Ironeyes, contact the Bismarck Police Department at 701-223-1212.

