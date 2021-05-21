Police identify man killed in stolen car in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, N.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who was killed after he crashed a stolen car head-on into a semi-trailer as he fled from police.

The Bismarck Tribune reports the North Dakota Highway Patrol identified the man as 31-year-old Randy Cole and his 24-year-old passenger as Elena Fladeland. Neither have a permanent address.

The chase began around midday Wednesday when the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office located a stolen 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix heading south on Interstate 29 near Thompson.

Speeds exceeded 100 mph before Cole collided with the semi-trailer south of Hillsboro.

Cole died at the scene. Fladeland was taken to a Fargo hospital with serious injuries.

The semi driver was treated at a local hospital and released.