Bismarck man arrested in connection to HH Guns burglary

6/28/21, 4:34 p.m.

A 22-year-old Bismarck man has been arrested in connection to the burglary at HH Guns.

Police say they received a report of a person driving off without paying for gas on State Street. The vehicle matched the description of the one involved in the HH Gun burglary.

Four guns were recovered from the car.

The man is charged with burglary, fleeing on foot, felony possession of a firearm, theft of property and criminal mischief.

6/28/21, 2:58 p.m.

Police are investigating a burglary after a truck crashed into the front doors at HH Guns in Bismarck Monday morning.

According to police, the truck is a service-type vehicle with cabinets. One person entered the store and stole firearms.

Police are not releasing the number or types of firearms that were stolen from the store.

This is the latest in a string of incidents in which weapons were taken.

Saturday morning, a storage locker was broken into and several items, including a pistol, were taken.

And last week, two weapons along with camping, hunting and fishing equipment were taken from a vehicle in the 1800 block of East Capital

Police are reminding everyone to keep your vehicle locked and document the serial number of your weapons.