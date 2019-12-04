Police investigating unattended death on BSC campus

UPDATE: 4:55

Bismarck Police say they are on scene at an unattended death on the campus of Bismarck State College. They say there is nothing suspicious at this point in the investigation.

At 4:55 pm, BSC President Larry Skogen said it was a female student who was found deceased in her room, and a cause of death is unknown at this time.

Police say they arrived on scene around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesman for the Bismarck Police department said the body was found inside a vehicle in a parking lot in the 1300 block of Edwards Ave.

However, the college has since clarified saying the body was found in Lidstrom Residence Hall.

Bismarck State College released this statement to KX News:

The Bismarck Police Department and BSC Campus Police are investigating an unattended death of a student on campus. No safety concern exists to the campus or to the community. The family has been notified. More information will be forthcoming as available.

