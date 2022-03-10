In response to the increase in fentanyl-laced opiate overdoses, Bismarck’s police chief sat down with us to talk about what’s going on.

Police responded to 134 overdoses last year, an 81% increase from 2020 — and 19 of those overdoses were fatal.

Bismarck police say these drugs are becoming more prevalent in North Dakota and are spreading worldwide.

Chief Dave Draovitch says state service workers are preparing new protocols to assist those in need and struggling with addiction.

“Soon we will be — we meaning Heartview, Sanford Health and us — are working on getting a program going where when we know somebody overdoses, officers will make sure they go to the hospital and then we will call Heartview, they will send over one of their people to work with that person right in the emergency room with Sanford and Sanford doctors will prescribe them the medication they need to keep them feeling normal until they can get services from Heartview or another agency that they choose,” said Draovitch.

Just Wednesday morning, there were four overdoses resulting in one death — and Draovitch says for such a small community, that’s a large number.

He added that though they don’t know exactly where the drugs are coming from, they have some ideas.

“This isn’t just in Bismarck number one, it’s affecting our whole state. I would like to see our state and put forth effort to help people get into recovery, addiction treatment and addiction treatment centers, and we need to take away the demand for the opioids. We can’t arrest our way out of this, this is something that as a state we need to work all together, all public services and our citizens honestly,” said Draovitch.

Draovitch says the governor also plans to address this ongoing issue, and he hopes to see a community-wide plan.