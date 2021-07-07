Police warn of scam calls asking for donations to North Dakota State Troopers Association

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a resurfacing scam that asks victims for donations to the North Dakota State Troopers Association.

According to a Facebook post, a Dunn County Sheriff’s Office deputy received a call from someone claiming to be part of the North Dakota State Troopers Association and asking for monetary donations.

The caller was unable to provide the deputy with information about their association upon questioning and ended the call.

The sheriff’s office warns this is a scam, and that no law enforcement association will make calls to ask for donations.

