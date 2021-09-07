Police warn of Xcel Energy scam

Berthold police are warning of a scam circulating in which the caller claims to be from Xcel Energy, asking for money for past due bills.

In a Facebook post, the Berthold Police Department says another incident was reported on Tuesday concerning this scam. Xcel says they’ll never call and threaten to turn off service for past due bills. They provide a notice by mail.

Police are reminding residents to not give out information over the phone and check with Xcel, police or the Attorney Generals Office first.