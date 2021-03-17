Pop-Up Business Vendor show to be held in Historic Mandan Depot

The Historic Mandan Depot is being used to showcase the many skills and talents of the Mandan community.
The Pop Up Business Saturday vendor show is something you may not have heard of, but it may be worth checking out this weekend.

After facing many challenges presented by the pandemic, local business owners have been looking for a way to, once again, put their products on display.
Renee Murrish, who recently started hosting this event, says she’s happy to provide this platform for local businesses.

“Anytime we can help other businesses, I think it’s all a win-win.
For people to come down to downtown Mandan to see what we have to offer, I think it’s huge,” said Renee Murrish, owner of Signature Events.

People can expect to see everything from digital artists, to bakers, to boutiques and even jewelry makers.
One such business owner says it’s a nice return to normal, and she’s happy to have a more consistent way of displaying her products.

“I do make my jewelry at home.
Most of my sales are done through websites and through vendor shows.
And with COVID, there’s not a lot of vendor shows that are happening.
So, it’s nice for me to get out of my house, where I work from home to see kind of my collegues if you will,” said Pam Emmil, owner of 5 Second Rule Bracelet.

Signature Events plans to continue using the space for a vendor show every third Saturday of the month.

For information on how your local business can get involved with the Pop Up Business Saturday show, click HERE.

