MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — Republican Representatives Todd Porter and Nathan Toman today announced that they will seek re-election to their seats in the North Dakota House from District 34 in Mandan. Recently appointed Senator Justin Gerhardt also announced his intention to run for a full term in the North Dakota Senate.

Porter

Representative Todd Porter has served District 34 in Mandan since 1999. He is currently chairman of the House Energy and Natural Resources Committee and is a member of the Human Services Committee. Porter is a Paramedic and owner of Metro-Area Ambulance Service. Todd and his wife Shirley have two children.

Toman

Representative Nathan Toman was first elected to the House of Representatives from District 34 in 2012. Toman serves on the House Finance and Taxation Committee and the Political Subdivision Committee. Toman works for Ducks Unlimited in information systems. Nathan and his wife Jessica have five children.

Gerhardt

Senator Justin Gerhardt was appointed to fill the remainder of the late Senator Doug Larsen’s term in October. Gerhardt serves on the interim Education and Taxation Committees. Gerhardt is a project manager for Northwest Contracting. Justin and his wife Maren have four children.