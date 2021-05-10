Possible answers in 15,000-year-old prehistoric horn case

It’s a cold case that dates back at least 15,000 years.

In our Remarkable Women Series, you met Jeanette Reim.

She’s an avid digger and knows her bones.

So when she stumbled across this, in McLean County while out exploring mid-December, she knew it was quite the find.

Jeanette had given the prehistoric horn to the U.S. Geological Survey, her best guess was that it was a tetrameryx, which is at least 15,000 years old.

A tetrameryx is the predecessor to the pronghorn sheep — but experts believed that it may have been a new species of tetrameryx.

Something never found before, not just in North Dakota…but anywhere.

Here’s the latest.

What we know is it’s still an ice age critter, and it’s never been found here.

But the horn was mystifying experts and was sent to a paleontologist in South Dakota for further review. Then, it went to Minnesota where experts believe the horn was from a Stag Moose.

“So that’s really cool because that has also never been found in North Dakota, and if it is a stag moose there are a few different kinds so it could still be a new species which would be really cool. But for it to be a Stag Moose, that’s really amazing because it adds to the picture of what North Dakota really looked like back in the Pliocene,” said Reim.

Reim will be the co-author of the paper that bills this find as “a new species.” If indeed it is, she will also get to name it.