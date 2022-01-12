Possible changes coming to Maysa Arena, Minot Municipal Auditorium

Changes may be coming in the next few years to two Minot buildings, as a direct response to what you want.

The Minot Park District Board met with architects from JLG to see designs for proposed updates to the Maysa Arena and the Minot Municipal Auditorium.

Minot residents were surveyed last year to see what indoor recreation programs they wanted to see offered by Minot Parks.

Most who responded say they wanted another rink and an indoor playground at the arena. As far as the auditorium goes, people were looking for another basketball court.

But the executive director says this is only the beginning.

“Once we have an idea that the drawings and the improvements to the facilities are what people are looking for, then we will refine the dollar amounts and then we will start looking at our budget and trying to set it up for future years so we can make some of these improvements, either in phases, fundraising,” said Ron Merritt.

On Feb. 16 and 17, public forums will be held at the auditorium where people in the community can view the proposed plans and provide input.

Merritt says he wants to make sure they get the opinions of all community members so the buildings can be accessible to everyone.