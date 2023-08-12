BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Williston Police Department is currently investigating multiple reports of possible gunfire near the intersection of Knoll Street and 11th Avenue West.

According to a press release from the City of Williston Police Department, officers were called to the scene after receiving multiple reports of possible gunfire occurring near the area. Although the department has not yet identified any victims with gunshot wounds, officers were able to locate shell casings in the area. Williston PD has also located two individuals that may have been involved in the incident that led to the gunfire, which is believed to have been an altercation between several individuals.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Williston Police Department — either by messaging their Facebook page or calling 701-577-1212. The event currently remains under investigation, and heavy police presence is expected to remain at the site while investigators process the scene.