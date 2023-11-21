BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The U.S. Postal Service is looking at modernizing the Bismarck Processing and Distribution Center.

Postal officials say they are reviewing the processing operations at the Bismarck center to see whether it’s a good idea to move some of the mail processing operations to Fargo and upgrade Bismarck as a Local Processing Center.

The review is part of a USPS effort to modernize the nation’s aging postal network and reach a goal of 95 percent on-time delivery nationwide.

A public meeting will be held December 7 at noon at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library for USPS to share the initial results of its study and allow people to provide additional feedback.

A summary of the study will be posted on usps.com at least one week prior to the public meeting. The public can also submit written comments at this link through December 22. The public’s input will be considered prior to a final decision.