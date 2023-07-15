BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A fixed object crash led to downed power lines in the Harwood area on Saturday, July 15.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle striking a utility pole on the 200 block of Harwood’s Main Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, troopers observed a Cadillac Escalade with deployed airbags. The vehicle’s driver, a 59-year-old male from Harwood, was stated to have been walking away from his vehicle when the troopers arrived.

It was noted that the car in question had collided with a utility pole, causing power lines to fall in the east ditch of the road The downed power lines did not affect electrical services to the area.

The driver of the vehicle was observed to be intoxicated, and has been placed under arrest and charged with Driving Under the Influence. No injuries were reported as a result of the accident.