Live Now
WATCH: Newsfeed Now Digital Show

UPDATE: Power partially restored in Bismarck

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(UPDATE 6/30/20 10:50 AM) MDU says there are only about 50 homes left without power. Power has been restored to several areas including the Kirkwood Mall. The mall says on their social media pages that they are back up and open for business.

(UPDATE 6/30/20 10:17 AM) A representative with MDU says power has been restored in the area of 26th Street and Avenue D in east Bismarck. The outage was caused by a tree branch that struck a power line.

MDU says power is still out around Kirkwood Mall. The company’s live outage map says 831 customers are still without electricity in the area of Bismarck Expressway near the mall. No estimate was given for when power is expected to be restored.

(ORIGINAL STORY) More than 1,300 homes are without power in the Bismarck area after a powerful thunderstorm rolled through the city Tuesday morning.

Mark Hanson with MDU says two circuits are out at the substation near Kirkwood Mall, and one circuit is out at the substation at 26th Street and Avenue D. Crews suspect lightning may be responsible for the outage.

As of 9:35 AM, 1,389 MDU customers in south and east Bismarck were without power, including Kirkwood Mall. Bismarck Public Schools says Myhre and Pioneer Elementary Schools, Wachter Middle School, and the BPS Facilities and Transportation Building are all without power as well.

Hanson did not have an estimate on when power will be restored.

Hanson says crews are checking the area for problems along power lines tied to those substations.

You can find the latest outage map here.

KX News will update this story as we learn more about the status of the power outage.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

DICKINSON'S 4TH OF JULY INTERVIEW

Thumbnail for the video titled "DICKINSON'S 4TH OF JULY INTERVIEW"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Summer College Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer College Baseball"

Pets and Heat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pets and Heat"

Police Phone Shortcut

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Phone Shortcut"

A-fib Treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "A-fib Treatment"

Hot Days

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hot Days"

Yoga for Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yoga for Mental Health"

Fireworks Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fireworks Sales"

Monday, June 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, June 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

drought troubles

Thumbnail for the video titled "drought troubles"

Bismarck Governors Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Governors Baseball"

West Nile Virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "West Nile Virus"

Southern Gospel Hall of Fame

Thumbnail for the video titled "Southern Gospel Hall of Fame"

Belcourt Mass Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Belcourt Mass Testing"

Tyve Bulliner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tyve Bulliner"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/29"

Monday's Forecast: Dangerous heat & severe storm chances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's Forecast: Dangerous heat & severe storm chances"

TIPS AND TRICKS: Cans

Thumbnail for the video titled "TIPS AND TRICKS: Cans"

Expedition League

Thumbnail for the video titled "Expedition League"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss