UPDATE: Power partially restored in Bismarck

(UPDATE 6/30/20 10:50 AM) MDU says there are only about 50 homes left without power. Power has been restored to several areas including the Kirkwood Mall. The mall says on their social media pages that they are back up and open for business.

(UPDATE 6/30/20 10:17 AM) A representative with MDU says power has been restored in the area of 26th Street and Avenue D in east Bismarck. The outage was caused by a tree branch that struck a power line.

MDU says power is still out around Kirkwood Mall. The company’s live outage map says 831 customers are still without electricity in the area of Bismarck Expressway near the mall. No estimate was given for when power is expected to be restored.

(ORIGINAL STORY) More than 1,300 homes are without power in the Bismarck area after a powerful thunderstorm rolled through the city Tuesday morning.

Mark Hanson with MDU says two circuits are out at the substation near Kirkwood Mall, and one circuit is out at the substation at 26th Street and Avenue D. Crews suspect lightning may be responsible for the outage.

As of 9:35 AM, 1,389 MDU customers in south and east Bismarck were without power, including Kirkwood Mall. Bismarck Public Schools says Myhre and Pioneer Elementary Schools, Wachter Middle School, and the BPS Facilities and Transportation Building are all without power as well.

Hanson did not have an estimate on when power will be restored.

Hanson says crews are checking the area for problems along power lines tied to those substations.

KX News will update this story as we learn more about the status of the power outage.