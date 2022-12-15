(KXNET) — Reports of power outages are coming in from various areas of the state, presumably due to the winter storm enveloping North Dakota.

All told, roughly 300 people are without power Thursday morning.

Capitol Electric Coop reports on its website that power is out in three areas northeast of Bismarck, affecting 284 customers. The reports came in between 5:00 a.m. and 6:10 a.m., Thursday morning.

“We are experiencing outages in the McClusky and Goodrich areas due to power supply issues on the Otter Tail transmission lines that feed those substations,” the company noted on its Facebook page. “We will be monitoring their progress in restoring that power and will give you an update when we have more information. There are other localized outages we are addressing, such as a breaker issue in the Sterling area. Our crews are working to keep power on for our members.”

Mountrail-Williams Electric Coop reports about 114 customers are without power near Ray and Tioga. According to the company’s website, service is expected to be restored before 10:00 a.m.

Montana-Dakota Utilities reports on its outage map that about 42 people in Emmons County are without power.