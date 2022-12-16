(KXNET) — Power is still out for hundreds of customers, most of whom lost power early Thursday morning.

Here’s the latest on outages in our region and estimates, if any, of when power will be restored:

Emmons County: Montana-Dakota Utilities reports on its outage map that about 162 customers are still without power, mostly in Hazelton and a few in Linton. No word yet on when power will be restored. in the Linton and Hazelton areas.

Williams/Mountrail counties: Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative reports about 425 customers are still without power northeast of Williston around the Ray, Tioga and Wildrose areas. Another 169 customers are without power in the Stanley and New Town areas of Mountrail County. Crews resumed work on lines around 8:00 a.m. Friday and are continuing at this hour. No word yet on when power will be restored.

According to the power monitoring website, PowerOutagge.us, nearly 700 customers statewide are without power Friday morning, nearly all in the western half of the state.

Power started going out in various locations in the state Thursday morning as the winter storm circulated around the state. At one point on Thursday, about 1,100 people had lost power.