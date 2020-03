Governor Burgum started the March 21st press conference on COVID-19 with a prayer from Chaplain Greg Carr.

Many churches are changing worship schedules because of COVID-19. Governor Burgum said thank you to churches for being ‘North Dakota Smart’ by not holding services. Burgum called it unprecedented for many North Dakotans to not go to a Sunday faith service.

Chaplain Carr works with the Crisis Care Chaplaincy for Emergency Services. The group works with first responders.