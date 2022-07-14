WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — Five people facing charges in connection with numerous Ward County catalytic converter thefts appeared in court today for a preliminary hearing.

Four of the co-defendants: Kay Lynn Emly, Michael Andrew Grosz, Derek James Edgerly and Anthony Richard Mathson are charged with theft over $1,000, a class C felony.

The case involves the theft of seven catalytic converters from February 2021 to March 2022.

The fifth co-defendant, Richard Yecoshenko, is being charged with dealing stolen property, a class C felony.



As well as failure to keep a record by a scrap dealer, a class B misdemeanor.

North Dakota law states scrap dealers must keep a record of all purchases and sales over $25.

All five co-defendants are scheduled to be arraigned on August 19.