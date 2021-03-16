President Biden will hold his first formal press conference March 25th

US President Joe Biden speaks while visiting Smith Flooring, a small minority-owned business, to promote his American Rescue Plan in Chester, Pennsylvania, on March 16, 2021. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced President Joe Biden will hold his first formal news conference as president on Thursday, March 25th.

The afternoon press conference will be the first time he has taken press questions for an extended period of time since taking office January 20th.

The announcement comes after Biden and his administration faced questions from media outlets about the delay in having an official press conference.

