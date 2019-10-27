President Trump announces ISIS leader killed in U.S. raid in Syria

President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

CBS News: Washington — President Trump said U.S. forces had killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a “daring and dangerous” early morning raid by U.S. Special Forces on Sunday, eliminating the head of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) after years of attempts to track him down.

“Last night, the United States brought the world’s number one terrorist leader to justice,” the president said. “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead.”

The president said al-Baghdadi detonated a suicide vest at the end of a tunnel after a two-hour long gunfight with U.S. forces, saying he was “whimpering and crying and screaming all the way.” Mr. Trump called him a “sick and depraved man.”

“Baghdadi and the losers who worked for him, and losers they are, they had no idea what they were getting into. In some cases, they were very frightened puppies,” the president said. “He died like a dog. He died like a coward. The world is now a much safer place. God bless America.”

No U.S. forces were killed in the raid, Mr. Trump said. He said the troops involved “accomplished their mission in grand style.”

The killing of al-Baghdadi comes at a pivotal time, as the president is under fire from members of both parties for his decision three weeks ago to withdraw troops from northern Syria. The Pentagon said last week that some U.S. forces would be redeployed to northeastern Syria and reinforced to protect oil fields in the region.

