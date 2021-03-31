Prevent Child Abuse ND celebrates families with Wear Blue Day

Starting Thursday, you might see people wearing a lot of blue. In order to raise awareness ‘Prevent Child Abuse’ started the Wear Blue campaign.

It’s designed to acknowledge the importance of communities working together to prevent child abuse and neglect.

People are being asked to wear blue clothing, eat blue foods, and incorporate blue into their day.

Jacey Wanner, a parent and family educator, says it’s all about supporting families and positive childhood experiences.

“It’s all about spending time with your family and kids and parents spending time together.

We want people to celebrate families, and the hard work that goes into raising kids. We also want to support those that work with families,” said Jacey Wanner, Parent-Family Educator, PCAND, NDSU.