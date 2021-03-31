Prevent Child Abuse ND celebrates families with Wear Blue Day

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Starting Thursday, you might see people wearing a lot of blue. In order to raise awareness ‘Prevent Child Abuse’ started the Wear Blue campaign.

It’s designed to acknowledge the importance of communities working together to prevent child abuse and neglect.

People are being asked to wear blue clothing, eat blue foods, and incorporate blue into their day.
Jacey Wanner, a parent and family educator, says it’s all about supporting families and positive childhood experiences.

“It’s all about spending time with your family and kids and parents spending time together.
We want people to celebrate families, and the hard work that goes into raising kids. We also want to support those that work with families,” said Jacey Wanner, Parent-Family Educator, PCAND, NDSU.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Richardton Fire

South 40 Beef, Mott

About 26% vaccinated

Immigrants in ND?

Vaccine Wear Off

KX Convo: Mark Hanson

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/31

Rolla Family

Dangerous Weapons

Business Reg Vote

Fair Tickets

Accidental Shootings

Weekend dive turns into shark encounter on Kauai

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/31

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/31

Wednesday's Forecast: The warming begins and so do fire weather concerns

Road to Recovery Payton Binder

NDC MAR 31

High School Track

Dickinson Baseball

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News