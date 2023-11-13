BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — November is Diabetes Awareness Month, and as such, the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is taking the opportunity to remind state residents about the importance of treatment and support services for individuals who have the condition — as well as the importance of preventing its’ development to begin with.

In North Dakota, there are roughly 183,000 North Dakotans who have prediabetes — a condition where one’s blood glucose levels are higher than normal, but not high enough for the individual to be diagnosed with diabetes. If a person is stated to be at high risk, according to HHS, the most important thing for them to learn is that prediabetes can be reversed through the implementation of exercise and proper diet — both of which can reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes by 50%. While there is no cure for the condition itself, pre-prepared knowledge and skills can help to both ease its’ symptoms and improve the overall quality of life for those affected.

Plenty of services to help people learn more about diabetes self-management and support programs — as well as provide them with skills and confidence that will help them manage the condition — throughout North Dakota. The North Dakota Community Clinical Collaboration offers online classes on health and support, and the ADCES Diabetes Educator is a great place to discover one near you. Some are capable of helping a patient fit the condition into their daily lives through the development of physical activity and blood sugar management.

HHS’s own Diabetes Prevention and Control Program works with partners from across the state to increase awareness, screenings, diagnosis, and intervention for symptoms of prediabetes. Additionally, the program works to improve the quality, continuity, and access to care for state residents already living with the condition. In order to learn more about HHS’s plans, visit their website here.

In order to check your own risk for prediabetes, take the ND Diabetes Prevention and Control Program’s online exam here.