MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The life of a former Ward County Deputy was taken on Christmas Eve — and now, a funeral procession has been held in his honor.

Police say Nicholas Van Pelt, a Ward County Sherriff’s Deputy who served the department for five years, was shot and killed at an apartment Complex in Southwest Minot around 8:44 P.M. on December 24. On Wednesday, the procession moved through Minot on Broadway before arriving at the Thomas Family Funeral Home.

“Van Pelt wasn’t just a co-worker,” reads a statement from the Ward County Sheriff’s Department. “He was also a friend to many in the department, and left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him.”

Van Pelt recently moved on to work full-time with the North Dakota Air National Guard, and was also an Air Force Veteran.